RECIPE | Crawfish Cakes with Tiger Sauce

Crawfish Cakes



2 sticks butter, one for sautéing, the other for pan frying

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 large red bell pepper, finely chopped

4 toes (cloves) garlic, finely chopped

1/2 bunch green onions, finely chopped

1/2 bunch parsley, finely chopped

1/2 loaf STALE French bread, broken up, moistened and squeezed of excess water (about 2 1/2 cups, loosely packed)

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated

2 tbsp Joe’s Stuff seasoning (or to taste)

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper (or to taste)

1/2 tsp. salt

1lb. crawfish

2 eggs, well beaten

3 cups Panko bread crumbs



In a large skillet melt one stick of butter over medium high heat. Sauté onion and bell pepper about five minutes. Add garlic, green onions and parsley. Continue sautéing for two minutes. Add the French bread, cheese and seasonings. Stir well to blend. Gently fold in the crawfish meat. Remove from heat. Transfer to a large bowl and allow to cool for about 20 minutes. Add the eggs and lightly mix (I use my hands). Refrigerate about an hour. The mixture will be easier to handle as the butter firms up. If you are still having a hard time add a little dry Italian flavored bread crumbs. Shape crawfish cakes into small hamburger-size patties, about 3 inches. Press into Panko bread crumbs to coat patties on both sides. Fry immediately on medium-high in the butter. Cook until browned on both sides.

Tiger Sauce



My daughter, Beth, is a very talented cook. She can taste something once and can pretty much copy it. This is one such recipe. It is wonderful over crawfish and crab cakes, fried eggplant rounds, boiled shrimp, crabmeat and pretty much anything you can think of. It has a very definite kick because of the horseradish. - Anne



1/4 -1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/4 cup granulated sugar

4-5 tbsp. horseradish in a jar (depends on how much “kick” you want)

3 tbsp. white vinegar

2 cups mayonnaise

1/4 cup Karo syrup

1/2 lemon, squeezed



Mix together and refrigerate.

