RECIPE | GW Fin's Blue Crab Fritters

Chef Tenney Flynn of GW Fins shared his recipe for Blue Crab Fritters on the Eyewitness Morning News.

The Audubon Nature Institute’s Gulf United for Fisheries (G.U.L.F.) was recently awarded the Louisiana blue crab certification award by the Global Trust, an independent assessment body specializing in the certification of fisheries.

Blue Crab Fritters

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon Prudhomme's Shrimp Magic seasoning

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon finely diced jalapeno or poblano pepper, seeds in tact

1/2 cup milk

1/2 pound jumbo lump crabmeat, picked for shell and cartilage

6 teaspoons pepper jelly

Sift together the dry ingredients. Mix in the egg and diced pepper until incorporated and thin with milk. Add picked crabmeat and gently incorporate it into the batter. Shortly before you’re ready to serve, scoop the batter a teaspoon at a time and fry in 350-degree oil until golden brown, about three minutes. Check for doneness and toss in warm pepper jelly if serving immediately. Alternatively, you may keep the fritters warm in a 200° oven.

Gently melt the pepper jelly in a small saucepan or in a coffee mug in a microwave over. Right before serving, toss the fritters with the warm pepper jelly.

(© 2017 WWL)