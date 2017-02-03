RECIPE | Jambalaya Girl's Fried Jambalaya Footballs

Fried Jambalaya Balls, from Jambalaya Girl

Rice Ball Mixture:

1 cup Jambalaya Girl Jambalaya Rice

1 lb. Ground Pork Sausage (breakfast sausage)

1 pkg Cream Cheese (8oz)

½ cup Parmesan Cheese, Grated

¾ cups Panko or Bread Crumbs

2 Eggs

1 tspTabasco

Breading:

4 cups Bread Crumbs or Panko

2 Eggs

1 tbsp Water

Topping:

1 pkg Cream Cheese (8oz)

¼ cup Creole Mustard

1 tsp Tabasco

1 tbsp Ketchup

1. Cook jambalaya rice and sausage as directed on package. Cool to room temperature then refrigerate.

2. In a bowl, combine chilled rice mix, cream cheese, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, whisked eggs and Tabasco. Mix thoroughly. Form 1 ½ in. diameter balls, and elongate for “football” shape.

3. To bread, whisk eggs and water in small bowl. Roll jambalaya balls in egg wash then roll in bread crumbs.

4. Deep fry at 350 F for 30-60 seconds or until browned on all sides. Let stand to drain and cool.

5. To make topping, mix all topping ingredients in bowl. To decorate, use icing piper filled with cream cheese mixture and decorate top of jambalaya balls like football stitches.

6. Shout “Yum Yum, Come Get You Some!” and serve.

