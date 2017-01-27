RECIPE | Trey Yuen Lettuce Blossom

Trey Yuen Cuisine of China in Hammond and Mandeville shared their recipe for lettuce wraps.

Lettuce Blossom

Ingredients:

1 head lettuce

1 lb. fresh shrimp (shelled and deveined), chicke or squab

4-6 stalks celery hearts

4 stalks scallions or green onions (cut into one inch strips)

1 small carrot

8-12 water chestnuts

4-6 reconstituted black mushrooms

1 tsp. finely chopped fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic

3 1/2 tbsp. chicken broth

1 tsp. corn starch

2 tbsp. peanut oil

1 tbsp. sherry wine

3/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. oyster sauce

1 tsp. light soy sauce

1 tsp. vinegar

1/4 tsp. white pepper

Hoisin sauce

Preparation:

Soak black mushrooms in warm water for at least 30 minutes. Clean and separate lettuce, cut to palm size and refrigerate. Finely mince black mushrooms, celery, carrots and water chestnuts to same size. Finely chop shrimp or chicken or squab. Mince garlic and ginger together.

Cook:

Heat wok and add peanut oil (2 cups) until hot. Add meat and stir gently to separate. When meat is 80% done, remove and drain oil. Heat wok and add 2 tbsp peanut oil, add ginger and garlic; stir. Add finely chopped vegetables, stir 10-15 seconds (over medium high to high heat). Toss in meat; shower with wine and then vinegar and stir. Mix all other seasonings with liquefied cornstarch (cornstarch mixed with chicken broth to a paste consistency) and add when liquid at the bottom of the wok comes to a boil. Mix well and remove to a serving dish. Serve in the chilled lettuce leaves and top with Hoisin sauce and scallions. Roll and eat with hands.

