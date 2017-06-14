Rep. Scalise's church in Metairie holds service for his recovery

Wednesday evening, the community held a prayer service at the Congressman's church, St. Catherine of Siena. Regardless of political views, a community stood side-by-side supporting Scalise, one of four people shot during an ambush style attack early this

WWLTV 10:26 PM. CDT June 14, 2017

