Report: 16-year-old rescued, two men arrested for sex trafficking

BATON ROUGE -- Two men were arrested and two people, including a 16-year-old girl, were rescued from a sex trafficking operation according to our partners at WBRZ.

The report says that two men from out of town were arrested after authorities saw an ad on Backpage.com offering sex acts. Police in Arkansas had been tracking the two men and notified police in Louisiana when they crossed state lines.

Authorities found the two men and two unidentified victims at a motel off Sherwood Forest around 7 p.m. Aaron Hayes and Malcolm Ford were both arrested at the scene.

Officers also found marijuana and a stolen gun on Hayes, who may have used that gun to beat the 16-year-old for not making enough money.

