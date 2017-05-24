REPORT: 4 killed in crash on I-10 in Mississippi

Photo: MDOT

Multiple reports state four people are dead after a crash that involved two 18-wheelers Wednesday along I-10 in Mississippi near Gautier, according to The Biloxi Sun Herald

The collision happened near the 63-mile marker. All westbound lanes of the interstate were closed due to the wreck as well as diesel fuel on the roadway, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being detoured at exit 68. Law enforcement is on the scene.

Jackson County Emergency Services told the Sun Herald a Ford Expedition was pulling a camper and said it appears those who died were in that vehicle.

