Report: Baton Rouge high school quarterback dead, second time shot in 6 months

Photo courtesy WBRZ-TV /EXCLUSIVE TO WWL-TV

BATON ROUGE – A high school quarterback is dead after a shooting at a graduation party Saturday, according to multiple reports.

According to WBRZ-TV, it was the second time in six months 18-year-old Bryant Lee was shot in the same part of Baton Rouge. In November, he was hit in a leg during a drive-by shooting. Family and friends said in both cases, Lee was an innocent bystander.

Lee's family said he was planning to attend Southern University in the fall. He was set to graduate in three days from McKinley High School. His coach said he held a 3.5 GPA.

Click here to visit our partner’s website, WBRZ-TV, to read more about this story.

© 2017 WWL-TV