Report: Fake cop starts chase with driver in Ascension Parish

Associated Press , WWLTV 6:46 AM. CDT July 11, 2017

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a Mississippi man is accused of impersonating an officer and trying to stop a driver.

WBRZ-TV reports 51-year-old Timothy Wright was arrested Monday and charged with false impersonation of a police officer and reckless operation.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said in a statement that deputies received a call on Saturday that a man was driving a vehicle with flashing lights and had tried to stop another vehicle. A second driver told deputies they drove off when Wright exited the vehicle in civilian clothing. Wright followed the driver for a few minutes before driving off.

Authorities say a license plate number was recovered from Wright's vehicle, which led to his arrest.

It's unclear if Wright has a lawyer.

