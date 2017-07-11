Report: Fake cop starts chase with driver in Ascension Parish

51-year-old Timothy Wright was arrested Monday and charged with false impersonation of a police officer and reckless operation. (Photo: WBRZ-TV, Custom)

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a Mississippi man is accused of impersonating an officer and trying to stop a driver.



WBRZ-TV reports 51-year-old Timothy Wright was arrested Monday and charged with false impersonation of a police officer and reckless operation.



Ascension Parish Sheriff's Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said in a statement that deputies received a call on Saturday that a man was driving a vehicle with flashing lights and had tried to stop another vehicle. A second driver told deputies they drove off when Wright exited the vehicle in civilian clothing. Wright followed the driver for a few minutes before driving off.



Authorities say a license plate number was recovered from Wright's vehicle, which led to his arrest.



It's unclear if Wright has a lawyer.

