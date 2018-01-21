Report: Fetus found in sewer line in Baton Rouge

Image via The Advocate/Travis Spradling



BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a fetus found in a sewage drainage line in Baton Rouge on Saturday, according to The Advocate.



A crew from a private company was cleaning out the sewer line around 2:15 p.m. near a construction site in the 1500 block of Shenandoah View Court in Baton Rouge when they found a fetus down a manhole and immediately called 911.



Crew members said they were working on the site two weeks ago, but were stopped due to freezing temperatures last week. They also said the fetus was not wrapped in anything and nothing else was found with it.



The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said a further investigation of the fetus will be conducted on Monday to determine how far along the fetus was developed.



