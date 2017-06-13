Report: Jared Kushner Has Retained Nearly 90 Percent of His Real Estate Holdings
According to the Washington Post, Jared Kushner has sold his interests in oil and healthcare companies, but retained 90% of his real estate holdings. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WWLTV 3:22 AM. CDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
How a former car burglar picked his targetsJun 13, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
-
City addresses concerns after group calls for N.O.…Jun 13, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
-
Day of heavy drinking, 'horse-playing' ends in man's deathJun 13, 2017, 6:19 p.m.