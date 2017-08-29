NEW ORLEANS – Pre-sales for the relocated LSU -BYU game will begin on Wednesday, August 30 at 10:30 a.m. and tickets open to the general public will go on sale at 4 p.m.,the university announced.

The tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster.com and prices will range from $40 to $215 per ticket. LSU will email a presale offer code to fans that bought tickets from the LSU Ticket Office for the game originally scheduled at the NRG Stadium, LSU football season ticket holders and full-time LSU students who meet all ticket eligibility.

Parking will be available on game day for $40 per space. According to LSU, fans who bought tickets through the LSU ticket office will automatically be refunded beginning Tuesday. Ticket holders can expect to see the balance of their purchase refunded by September 5.

Kickoff for the game is slated for 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Superdome. The game will be on ESPN.

