Report: Missing LSU student died from gunshot wound to head

BATON ROUGE, LA. - The LSU student found dead in a wooded area in Baton Rouge died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, local media reports.

According to WBRZ-TV, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office released autopsy results for Michael Nickelotte, Jr. Monday. He was found in a wooded area near Nicholson Drive and Ben Hur Road Friday.

Nickelotte was reported missing on September 18. His roommate told investigators that he heard a bedroom door closed, followed by the front door of the apartment around 1 a.m.

