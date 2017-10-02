WWL
Close
Weather Alert 18 weather alerts
Close

Report: Missing LSU student died from gunshot wound to head

Missing LSU student's body found

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 2:52 PM. CDT October 02, 2017

BATON ROUGE, LA. - The LSU student found dead in a wooded area in Baton Rouge died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, local media reports.

According to WBRZ-TV, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office released autopsy results for Michael Nickelotte, Jr. Monday. He was found in a wooded area near Nicholson Drive and Ben Hur Road Friday.

Nickelotte was reported missing on September 18. His roommate told investigators that he heard a bedroom door closed, followed by the front door of the apartment around 1 a.m.

Read more on WBRZ.com

 

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories