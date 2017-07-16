Report: One year after BRPD shooting, Deputy Nick Tullier improving

(Photo: Photo via WBRZ EXCLUSIVE TO WWLTV)

BATON ROUGE -- A year after a shooting that killed three Baton Rouge officers, Deputy Nick Tullier is still on the road to recovery.

Within the past week, WBRZ-TV reported he underwent his latest surgery, a procedure to his abdominal area.

"We do know that he can understand us. He can see, he can read, he's able to recall things shortly after telling him," Katherine O'Brien, one of Tullier's doctors, told WBRZ. "We're still in the process of assessing all the things he can do."

Tullier has been gradually improving and has been working to regain his motor functions.

