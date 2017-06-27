Report: pedestrian struck, killed by Baton Rouge police car

BATON ROUGE – Police say one person is dead after he was struck by an unmarked police car in Baton Rouge Tuesday.

According to WBRZ, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Kernan Avenue.

Police say the pedestrian was struck while crossing Florida Boulevard. The officer was not en-route to a call at the time of the incident.

.@BRPD unmarked police car hits and killed pedestrian on Florida Blvd, police tell me the officer was not responding to a call @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/05d47imAcg — Danielle WBRZ 📺 (@DJacksonTV) June 27, 2017

The officer will be put on paid administrative leave while the crash is under investigation.

Read more on WBRZ.com

Coroner just arrived on scene of pedestrian hit and killed by unmarked police car on Florida Blvd @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/eYgteYXOWz — Danielle WBRZ 📺 (@DJacksonTV) June 28, 2017

© 2017 WWL-TV