Report: pedestrian struck, killed by Baton Rouge police car

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 7:29 PM. CDT June 27, 2017

BATON ROUGE – Police say one person is dead after he was struck by an unmarked police car in Baton Rouge Tuesday.

According to WBRZ, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Kernan Avenue.

Police say the pedestrian was struck while crossing Florida Boulevard. The officer was not en-route to a call at the time of the incident.

The officer will be put on paid administrative leave while the crash is under investigation.

