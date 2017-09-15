Report: Photos show blood leaking from Baton Rouge funeral home

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Residents spotted what appeared to be blood leaking from a Baton Rouge funeral home Thursday afternoon.

Photos sent to WBRZ-TV showed a red substance leaking from a valve and flowing onto a back road behind Greenoaks Funeral Home. City officials said the liquid was a combination of blood mixed with formaldehyde.

Adam Smith with the Baton Rouge Department of Environmental Services said the mixture was leaking from a storage tank behind the building. The tank, which holds excess embalming fluid, started to leak around 2 p.m. Thursday.

