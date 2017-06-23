Report: Rep. Steve Scalise no longer in the ICU

NEW ORLEANS – Rep. Steve Scalise has been moved from the intensive care unit Friday, according to CBS News.

There has been no official update released from MedStar Washington Hospital as of 1 p.m. Friday, but a source familiar with Scalise's status confirmed the news to CBS.

"Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress," the hospital said Wednesday in a statement. "He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation."

Scalise was injured in a shooting June 14 in Alexandria, Virginia. He has undergone several surgeries since the shooting.

Scalise was listed in critical condition after he and four others were shot during an ambush-style attack at a baseball field where a team of Republican lawmakers practiced ahead of an annual game against Democratic counterparts.

Scalise's office said he was in shock when he was airlifted from Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in a leafy suburb of Washington D.C. Once at the hospital, he underwent immediate surgery and a second procedure to stop bleeding. He received multiple units of blood and required additional operations, his office said.

