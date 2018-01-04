WWL
Close
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

Report: train carrying potentially flammable liquids derails in Acadiana

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 8:36 AM. CST January 04, 2018

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA. - Deputies in Pointe Coupee Parish are responding to a train derailment in Acadiana Thursday morning.

According to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, 13 train cars derailed near LA 1 north of New Roads. Sources tell WBRZ that the train was carrying potentially flammable liquids. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Read more on WBRZ.com

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for updates as new information becomes available.

© 2018 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories