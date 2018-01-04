Report: train carrying potentially flammable liquids derails in Acadiana

Police lights.

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA. - Deputies in Pointe Coupee Parish are responding to a train derailment in Acadiana Thursday morning.

According to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, 13 train cars derailed near LA 1 north of New Roads. Sources tell WBRZ that the train was carrying potentially flammable liquids. No injuries have been reported at this time.

