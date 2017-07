BATON ROUGE, LA. - Two people were hurt after an incident at Blue Bayou in Baton Rouge Saturday, authorities told local media.

According to WBRZ, a man and a woman were transported to a local hospital after their tube overturned in one of the park's slides.

Authorities say the two patrons suffered minor injuries.

Read the full report on WBRZ.com

© 2017 WWL-TV