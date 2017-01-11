Reports: NOPD investigating suicide on CCC near Tchoup exit

Police activity on the Crescent City Connection near the Tchoupitoulas exit has traffic coming into New Orleans backed up to Stumpf Blvd.

Traffic is stop and go.

There have been numerous reports of an individual slumped over the guardrail of EB CCC. An abandoned car was found and is blocking the right lane.

Emergency units are en route. Harbor police will check the river for possible jumper.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

