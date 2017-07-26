WWL
Ohio State Fair rides shut down after accident kills 1, injures 7

Jessie Balmert, jbalmert@enquirer.com , WVEC 4:59 AM. CDT July 27, 2017

COLUMBUS - A serious accident on the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair has resulted in death and injuries. After an order from the governor, rides have gone dark and are not moving.

One man died and seven were injured Wednesday, said Steve Martin, battalion chief with the Columbus Fire Department. The man who died was found about 50 feet from the ride, he said.

Of those injured, five are in critical condition and two are stable, Martin said. The five who are in critical condition were transported to hospitals late Wednesday.

Officials are scheduled to release more details late Wednesday night.

State Fair officials tweeted Wednesday evening about a "ride incident."

 

Gov. John Kasich has ordered an investigation into the accident and declared all fair rides will be shut down until new inspections can occur.

"I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's fair," Kasich said. 

Lt Gov. Mary Taylor tweeted her concern just after 8:30 p.m., saying the state is monitoring the "tragic situation" and "our prayers are with the victims and their families."

The annual fair began Wednesday and runs through Aug. 6.

