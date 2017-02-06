NEW ORLEANS -- The latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that fatal accidents that involved enraged drivers increased tenfold since 2004.

The numbers showed 26 fatal road rage incidents in 2004. By 2012, that number has increased to 247.

New Orleans resident Roosevelt Jackson knows all too well how road rage can quickly escalate.

"I was going to church one Sunday morning and I live on the other side of the high rise, coming over the high-rise," he recalled. "I pulled in front of the guy and he chased me, past Elysian Fields."

Jackson said he sped up, praying the person behind him didn't catch him.

"I didn't know what he was going to do," Jackson said. "I didn't know if he was going to shoot in the car."

Thankfully, Roosevelt was not harmed. New Orleans resident Lauren Hitt has also seen rage on the street.

"People screaming and flipping each other off and laying on the horn," she explained. "Driving up really fast, swerving in front of other cars."

According to AAA, 80 percent of drivers expressed anger, road rage or aggression behind the wheel. The study also said 80 million drivers in this country engage in what is called "extreme road rage," where they purposely ram into another vehicle or get out of their car to confront another driver.

Last April, former New Orleans Saints football star Will Smith was shot several times and killed after a confrontation with Cardell Hayes. Authorities said road rage played a factor. A jury found Hayes guilty of manslaughter.

Just a few months after Smith's shooting, a separate incident in Jefferson Parish happened, when Ronald Gasser allegedly shot and killed former NFL player Joe McKnight after an apparent road rage case. Monday, Gasser plead not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

"We've seen in the past how road rage can even cost somebody their life," Louisiana State Police Trooper Melissa Matey said.

Trooper Matey said if you become involved in a road rage situation, do not engage.

"If you're in that left lane and not moving as fast as somebody needs you to move behind you, then simply move over and avoid all of those aggressive situations," Trooper Matey said.

Because from what many drivers have told us, it is better to just let it go, than to scream or shout at someone you will only see for a few seconds.

"Slow it down some, everybody's in a hurry," Jackson said.

