ALEXANDRIA, Va. - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and two Capitol police officers were among five people shot during baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning, leading the FBI to launch an investigation into the ambush-style attack.

Also wounded was the unidentified gunman, apparently toting a rifle, multiple news outlets reported. Scalise, who was placed on a stretcher before being airlifted from Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, was shot in the hip.

Scalise’s office said he was in stable condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

"Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone," the statement read. "He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues."

President Donald Trump earlier tweeted that Scalise "will fully recover." Gov. John Bel Edwards said the shooting appeared to be an "outrageous, cowardly attack on one of our own."

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) told CNN the shots rang out about 6:00 a.m. Central during a Republic baseball team practice ahead of an annual charity game between House and Senate GOP and Democrats, a tradition since 1909.

While it remains unknown if Scalise was an intended target, Brooks said the shooting didn't appear random.

"It sure as heck wasn't an accident," he said on CNN. "He knew who we were and … he was going after elected officials."

The Alexandria Police Department tweeted a short time later that a suspect was in custody.

Tim Slater, Special Agent in Charge of the Criminal Division for the FBI's Washington Field Office, later declined to immediately identify a motivation for the shooting.

"It's too early to tell if they were targeted or not," he told reporters gathered outside the ballpark. "We are exploring all angles."

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, said that if reports that the shooting were political in nature, “we’ve sunk to a new low.”

A number of Republican congressional leaders said Scalise was on second base when the gunfire erupted and dragged himself to the dugout to escape the gunman.

"He was pulling himself along the ground," Brooks said, adding that Scalise was never able to stand up.

Capitol police officers, who are with Scalise 24 hours a day due to his position as third-ranking Republican in the house, are credited with helping to stop the gunman before he could do any other harm.

“What would have happened if Steve hadn’t had his security staff out there?” Kennedy asked. “We had 20-30 congressmen out there. Without his detail it would have been a turkey shoot."

Sen. Jeff Flake, R- Arizona, told reporters he grabbed Scalise's cellphone to call his wife to tell her the news before she heard it anywhere else.

"They think he's going to be able to pull through this," Rep. Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, later told WBRZ-TV.

Scalise, who lives in Metairie, represents Louisiana's 1st Congressional District, which includes most of the north shore, parts of Orleans and Jefferson parishes, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, as well as parts of the bayou parishes of Terrebonne and Lafourche.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office blocked the road leading to Scalise's Jefferson Parish home. Among those at the house were Sheriff Newell Normand, who said he was there to coordinate with the family "as it relates to what their plans may or may not be."

He also decried the shooting. "I think we've lost our minds. We've getting cuckoo crazy -- if we aren't there already -- where you can't go to a ballpark and participate and practice for an event that has been around for many years."

“To a colleague, co-worker, and national leader for Jefferson Parish, I am praying for you and aides," Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said in a prepared statement. "I wish a speedy recovery and my hearts are with you and the families involved.”

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu tweeted that he was praying for Scalise and his family.

"Steve Scalise is a friend, colleague and fighter for the people of Louisiana," Edwards added.

Scalise, 51, has been in office since May 2008 and chairs the House Republican Study Committee. He is married and has two children and served as a state representative and senator before being elected to Congress.

