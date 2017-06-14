ALEXANDRIA, Va. - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and two Capitol police officers were among at least four people shot during baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning.

Also wounded was the unidentified gunman, apparently toting a rifle, multiple news outlets reported. Scalise, who was placed on a stretcher before being airlifted from Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, was reportedly shot in the hip.

President Donald Trump tweeted that Scalise was injured but said he "will fully recover."

Attempts Wednesday morning to contact officials with Scalise's office were unsuccessful.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) told CNN the shots rang out about 6:30 a.m. Central during a Republic baseball team practice ahead of an annual game between the GOP and Democrats, a tradition since 1909.

While it remains unknown if Scalise was an intended target, Brooks said the shooting wasn't random.

"It sure as heck wasn't an accident," he said on CNN. "He knew who we were and … he was going after elected officials."

The Alexandria Police Department tweeted a short time later that a suspect was in custody.

A number of Republican congressional leaders said Scalise was on second base when the gunfire erupted and dragged himself to the dugout to escape the gunman.

"He was pulling himself along the ground," Brooks said, adding that Scalise was never able to stand up.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R- Arizona, told reporters he grabbed Scalise's cellphone to call his wife to tell her the news before she heard it anywhere else.

Scalise, who lives in Metairie and is the third-ranking Republican in the house, represents Louisiana's 1st Congressional District, which includes most of the north shore, parts of Orleans and Jefferson parishes, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, as well as parts of the bayou parishes of Terrebonne and Lafourche.

“To a colleague, co-worker, and national leader for Jefferson Parish, I am praying for you and aides," Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said in a prepared statement. "I wish a speedy recovery and my hearts are with you and the families involved.”

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu tweeted that he was praying for Scalise and his family.

Scalise, 51, has been in office since May 2008 and chairs the House Republican Study Committee.

