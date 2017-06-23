Scalise no longer in ICU

NEW ORLEANS – Rep. Steve Scalise is no longer in the intensive care unit of a Washington, D.C., hospital.

His office issued a statement Friday afternoon saying the congressman was moved from the ICU at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Thursday..

"He remains in fair condition as he continues an extended period of healing and rehabilitation," the hospital said in a statement.

Scalise was injured in a shooting June 14 in Alexandria, Virginia. He has undergone several surgeries since the shooting.

Scalise was listed in critical condition after he and four others were shot during an ambush-style attack at a baseball field where a team of Republican lawmakers practiced ahead of an annual game against Democratic counterparts.

Scalise's was in shock when he was airlifted from Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in a leafy suburb of Washington. Once at the hospital, he underwent immediate surgery and a second procedure to stop bleeding. He received multiple units of blood and required additional operations, his office said.

