Scalise to appear in first TV interview since June shooting

(Photo: Photo courtesy 60 Minutes/CBS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is set to appear in his first television interview since being shot in the hip June 14.

Scalise will sit down with 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell at his in-patient rehabilitation facility. His wife, Jennifer, will also appear on the show as he recounts the attack and his recovery.

The interview will come on 60 Minutes Sunday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. on WWL-TV.

