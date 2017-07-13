WWL
Scalise undergoes another surgery, now in 'fair' condition

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 3:30 PM. CDT July 13, 2017

​WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) underwent another surgery Thursday, this time for "management of deep tissue infection related to his bullet wounds," according to a statement from Scalise's office, attributing the information to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

​The statement from the hospital said that Scalise is now in 'fair' condition, which would be an upgrade from the serious condition.

​"(He) will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary," said the hospital statement.

​Scalise was shot by a gunman on June 14 while practicing baseball at a field in Virginia near DC.

​Scalise arrived at the hospital that day in critical condition.

