Scalise undergoes another surgery, now in 'fair' condition

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) underwent another surgery Thursday, this time for "management of deep tissue infection related to his bullet wounds," according to a statement from Scalise's office, attributing the information to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
The statement from the hospital said that Scalise is now in 'fair' condition, which would be an upgrade from the serious condition.
"(He) will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary," said the hospital statement.
Scalise was shot by a gunman on June 14 while practicing baseball at a field in Virginia near DC.
Scalise arrived at the hospital that day in critical condition.
