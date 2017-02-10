Schaumburg Elementary will reopen Feb. 15 in new location

Shaumburg Elementary sent the following news release regarding the school's campus:

February 9, 2017

ReNEW Schaumburg Elementary moves operations to new location due to significant tornado damage

February 9, 2017 -- Due to significant tornado damage at ReNEW Schaumburg Elementary (RSE), school operations will resume at a new location on Wednesday, February 15.

RSE operations and classes will move to Gaudet Elementary, 12000 Hayne Blvd., for the remainder of the school year. Parents should note that school times and bus stop locations will remain the same.

The tornado that struck New Orleans East Tuesday morning caused significant structural damage to the RSE roof and HVAC system, as well as playground equipment and other structures across the school grounds. Repairs to the facility at 9501 Grant Street are now underway.

ReNEW is accepting donations to support students and families impacted by Tuesday’s tornadoes here: http://www.renewschools.org/apps/pages/tornado-relief. The city has also opened a temporary shelter at Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127) for impacted residents.

