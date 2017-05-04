Schlitterbahn to remove water slide after boy's death

KANSAS CITY - Schlitterbahn announced late Tuesday it plans to remove a water slide that was shut down earlier this summer after a boy’s death.

The Verrückt opened in July 2014 and stood more than 168 feet tall. Caleb Schwab, 10, was killed Aug. 7 and two women on the ride were injured. The park shut the Verrückt down for the season after Schwab’s death.

Schlitterbahn issued the following statement Tuesday:

"All of us at Schlitterbahn have been heartbroken over the tragedy that occurred on Verrückt. In our 50 years of providing an environment for families and friends to gather, we’ve never experienced this kind of devastating event. The safety of our staff and our guests is our top priority. We are parents and grandparents ourselves and many of us have ridden Verrückt with our own children and grandchildren over the years it operated.

"Once the investigation is concluded and we are given permission by the court, Verrückt will be decommissioned – closed permanently and the slide removed from the tower. In our opinion, it is the only proper course of action following this tragedy.

"We will, at some point in the future, announce what will be built in its place.

"We continue to fully cooperate with investigative teams and work with the families, their attorneys and our staff impacted by this accident. As we move forward, we assure everyone who works for us and the community: we remain wholly committed to our Kansas City park and the original vision of Schlitterbahn – providing a great place to work and an environment for families and friends to gather together."

