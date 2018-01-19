School board president resigns in wake of teacher arrest at board meeting

The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board, which came under fire after a teacher was arrested following a board meeting, has resigned.

Anthony Fontana, who has served six terms on the board, sent a letter announcing his resignation to the Abbeville Meridional newspaper.

"Over the course of the last two years many things have occurred that made me think long and hard about resigning my seat," he wrote in the letter. "...I made a promise to several board members and to our system that I would stay in office until the superintendent received a contract. I kept my promise."

Fontana announced last year he would not be running for re-election.

