School closings Wednesday

closingss.jpg (Photo: WWL)

We will be following a list of schools that may close Wednesday over the cold weather issue. If you don't see your school on the list - and it's closed - please let us know by emailing pressrelease@wwltv.com...

ORLEANS PARISH

Warren Easton

KIPP Central City Academy (heating issues)

KIPP Booker T. Washington (heating issues)

KIPP East Community Primary

New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy (broken water pipe)

© 2018 WWL-TV