School closings Wednesday

We will be following a list of schools that may close Wednesday over the cold weather issue. If you don't see your school on the list - and it's closed - please let us know by emailing pressrelease@wwltv.com...
ORLEANS PARISH
Warren Easton
KIPP Central City Academy (heating issues)
KIPP Booker T. Washington (heating issues)
KIPP East Community Primary
New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy (broken water pipe)
