Search continues for missing Bayou Blue man

BAYOU BLUE - Deputies in Lafourche Parish are still looking for a man who went missing from his Bayou Blue area home two weeks ago.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, 28-year-old Christopher King was last seen Friday, May 12. Family members reported King missing on May 16 after not hearing from him for four days.

Deputies say there have been several unconfirmed sightings of King around the Bayou Blue area over the past two weeks, but he has not contacted any family members.

Investigators describe King as a white male, about 5’10” tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Deputies believe he left his Silver Street home on foot with a laptop and bag of clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafouche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-532-2255.

