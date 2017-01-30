Self-driving transit shuttle visits New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- A self-driving transit shuttle called the EZ10 will take a demonstration ride Monday in downtown New Orleans.

The vehicle is made by a company called Transdev and is currently on a nation-wide tour to show what an automated transit ride could look and feel like. Citizens will have a chance to ride the EZ10 Monday during the demonstration.

The demonstration will be held Monday, Jan. 30 starting around 11 a.m. at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Official statements from Mayor Mitch Landrieu, RTA representatives, Easy Mile and Transdev will begin at 10:30 a.m.

General public is invited to take a test ride between 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

