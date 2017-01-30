Sen. Kennedy supports Trump travel ban; Mayor Landrieu opposes

U.S. Senator-elect John Kennedy

WASHINGTON - Senator John Kennedy issued a statement in support of President Donald Trump's executive order issuing a temporary travel ban on certain countries with a Muslim majority population.

"We are a nation of immigrants, but we are also a nation of laws. As a sovereign country, America has the right to control its border. I support the following rule: If you want to come to America, you have to be rigorously vetted to make sure you are not a terrorist, regardless of your religion or country of origin. If you can't be vetted, or you fail the vetting, you can't come. It would be stupid to let people who want to hurt us into our country. If you have been properly vetted, i.e., you have a legal immigration status such as a green card, you should be allowed in, as the White House clarified this weekend," said Kennedy.

The executive order touched off dozens of protests around the country, including in the New Orleans area.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu wasn't in agreement with the ban.

" Protecting America must always be our top priority but the President’s Executive Order is un-American, un-Christian and will not make us safer. In fact, President Trump’s discriminatory travel ban will make our country less safe because it will further alienate us from Muslim allies in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

“Turning our back on those in need has never been a value of this nation. America cannot be a great nation, unless we remain a good nation.

“New Orleans will remain a welcoming city because we know that our diversity is a strength. We also know all too well what it feels like to seek shelter and refuge in a place that is not your home.

“Some of the darkest times in our nation’s history were when immigrants, minorities, refugees or the most vulnerable among us were discriminated against by our government. History will judge this as one of those times if we do no act. I hope that President Trump will reconsider his decision. America deserves better,” Landrieu said in a statement.

