Seven arrested outside BRPD headquarters during Sterling protest

BATON ROUGE – A protest to mark a year since Alton Sterling was shot by police officers escalated when stun guns were used and arrests made Wednesday afternoon outside Baton Rouge police headquarters.

Seven people were arrested during the confrontation, and media were quickly moved off police property. Those arrested now face charges of entry, remaining after forbidden and resisting.

A video appears to show several protesters trying to move a police barricade before the melee erupted.

Crazy scene at Baton Rouge Police headquarters. About 4 people handcuffed after police taser crowd pic.twitter.com/5HxICXobWn — Kristin Pierce WWLTV (@KPierceTV) July 5, 2017

Wednesday’s demonstrations included an earlier gathering outside the Triple S Convenience store, where 37-year-old Sterling was fatally shot by police officers. The shooting was captured on video.

Baton Rouge police told WWL-TV they didn’t object to people protesting. However, the group did not have a permit and did not leave when told, police said.

