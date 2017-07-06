Police questioning mother in family slaughter

LOGANVILLE, GA - According to Gwinnett County Police Department, four children and one man are dead after a stabbing at a home in Loganville, Ga.

The adult male has been identified as the biological father of the children.

The home is located on 509 Emory Lane, Midway Road, and one female, who is confirmed to be the biological mother of the children, has been detained at this time.

A call came into Gwinnett PD at 4:47 a.m. Thursday. The caller was a female but it is unknown whether or not it was the mother.

PHOTOS | Several children, one man dead after stabbing in Loganville

One additional female child who was also seriously injured was also found inside the home and has been transported to the hospital and the mother has been taken to Gwinnett Co. PD Headquarters.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and obtaining search warrants to further investigate this crime.

“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand. This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community. We are hoping and praying that the remaining victim survives his/her injuries and makes a full recovery,”said Gwinnett Co. Public Information Officer, Corp. Michele Pihera.

All of the children involved were under the age of 10 and the father was in his mid 30's. The motive is not known at this time.

According to police, the family was Hispanic.

Afterschool club director for the Path Project Jim Hollandsworth, says he saw a few of the children come down to the community center. Two of the kids were in the third grade and one of them was in the first grade. "Sweet kids. Great kids." He said the children participated in the programs that were offered and that the family may have moved there possibly three or four months ago.

A neighbor said her daughter played with two of the kids, both girls.

Pedro Ramirez, 15, who was a neighbor, told 11Alive's Deborah Tuff that the mother's father died 15 days ago and she was upset that she could not go back to Mexico to attend his funeral.

Ramirez said the family would hold barbecues and that the mother seemed like "a happy person". Recently, she started acting differently and had become "a lot meaner" than normal. "She kept saying she kept seeing things," Ramirez said.

Homicide update: ME has left the scene. Detectives & CSI still processing home/exterior. The injured child (female) is still alive. pic.twitter.com/5NHksxmxCk — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017

© 2017 WXIA-TV