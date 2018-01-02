Several parishes ask citizens to conserve water as freeze taxes systems

Residents in St. John the Baptist, Lafourche and Plaquemines parishes are asked to conserve water due to the high demand placed on the parish water system as a result of freezing temperatures and water leaks, parish governments announced on Tuesday.



All residents are asked to stop any “non-essential” uses of water until further notice.



Residents are advised to refrain from washing clothes, running dishwashers, watering lawns, washing vehicles and any other activities that require large quantities of water.



Parish officials issued the following water conservation tips:

• Turn off the water when brushing teeth; use cup of water to rinse with.

• When shaving, place water in basin or sink rather than having it run continual.

• Use your dishwasher and clothes washer for full loads only and only when necessary.

• Minimize use of kitchen sink garbage disposal units.

• When washing dishes by hand, do not leave the water running for rinsing.

• Do not let the faucet run while you clean vegetables.

• Keep a bottle of drinking water in the fridge.



The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is cautioning residents to be careful about how much water to keep running in order to prevent their pipes from freezing.

If residents must run their water, the S&WB urges them to run water no more than 1/16 of a inch wide, about a "pencil lead thin."

