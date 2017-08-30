Several roads flood in St. John Parish from Harvey; plan in the works to minimize flooding

ST. JOHN – There are a number of high-water signs across St. John Parish as Harvey flooded parts of the parish.

Peavine Road just off of Highway 51 was under water and the Frenier Landing Fishing village was also barely passable as Harvey dumped about 12 inches of rain on the parish.

“My understanding, the way it works, Lake Pontchartrain drains into the swamp when the tide's real high and then it covers the road. It hasn't really washed out. There's not any current that I've seen,” John Law, Frenier Landing camper, said.

St. John Parish President Natalie Robottom said that when the tides are high, there is always a problem in parts of the parish north of I-10.

“The tide was up by over two feet, so when that happens, that water does come over Peavine Roadway and of course as the lake goes down, it will diminish as well,” Robottom said.

In another part of St. John Parish, water is finally draining on Homewood Place in Reserve. Earlier in the week, waist-deep water came up quickly, flooding cars and some homes.

Reserve resident Terry Porter pointed to how high the water came up and showed that part of his car was completely covered. Porter grabbed a boat and helped family members trapped at the railroad tracks get to their homes.

Porter’s niece said the boat ride was fun, but the flooding is the scary part.

“If it was going to keep raining, it was going to be all the way back on to our driveway,” Wendlelishe Porter said.

The parish president said part of the problem on Homewood is runoff from a vacant property to the east.

“We did find something that we're going to be working on to try and make improvements there,” Robottom said.

Back at Frenier Landing the water eventually receded enough for Law to drive back to his camper.

“I’m from Alabama. We don’t see this in Alabama,” Law said.

There is a plan in the works, called the West Shore Levee Project, to help minimize the flooding in the parish.





