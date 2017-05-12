WWL
Strong line of storms sweeps through Metro early Friday

Residents on Mt. Revarb Drive in Marrero emerged from their homes to find trash cans and garbage strewn about the front lawns and a trampoline lodged into a neighboring roof.

WWL 1:06 PM. CDT May 12, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- A strong line of storms made its way across Southeast Louisiana in the hours before noon Friday May 12. 

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Baton Rouge today.

According to our partners at WBRZ, a tornado touched down in the Sherwood Forest area of Baton Rouge. around 9:45 a.m.

MORE | NWS confirms tornado in Baton Rouge

Residents on Mt. Revarb Court in Marrero experience heavy damage including one neighbor who emerged to find a trampoline embedded in his roof which originated from the house across the street. 

PHOTOS | Severe storm hurls trampoline into Marrero roof

Trash cans and their contents would be seen strewn about front lawns.

A car's rear window was also shattered during the storm.

According to Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, a storm circulation was seen in that area on Doppler radar. It is unclear at this time if the circulation was classified as a tornado.

Additionally, a fence was blown down near Clouet and N.Galvez in the 9th Ward as the line of showers blew through New Orleans.

Street flooding was experienced throughout neighborhoods including a 610 on-ramp near Humanity and Gentilly streets. 

