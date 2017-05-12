Strong line of storms sweeps through Metro early Friday

NEW ORLEANS -- A strong line of storms made its way across Southeast Louisiana in the hours before noon Friday May 12.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Baton Rouge today.

According to our partners at WBRZ, a tornado touched down in the Sherwood Forest area of Baton Rouge. around 9:45 a.m.

Residents on Mt. Revarb Court in Marrero experience heavy damage including one neighbor who emerged to find a trampoline embedded in his roof which originated from the house across the street.

Trash cans and their contents would be seen strewn about front lawns.

A car's rear window was also shattered during the storm.

According to Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, a storm circulation was seen in that area on Doppler radar. It is unclear at this time if the circulation was classified as a tornado.

A downed fence near N Galvez nad Clouet St. pic.twitter.com/7TRbgSExWQ — Derek Waldrip (@DerekWWLTV) May 12, 2017

Additionally, a fence was blown down near Clouet and N.Galvez in the 9th Ward as the line of showers blew through New Orleans.

Street flooding was experienced throughout neighborhoods including a 610 on-ramp near Humanity and Gentilly streets.

