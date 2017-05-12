Severe storm hurls trampoline into Marrero roof

MARRERO, La. -- During a brief but severe storm on the West Bank, neighbors on Mt. Revarb Court said they were startled by strong wind and heavy rain shortly before noon on Friday.

One neighbor emerged their house to find their trampoline was now embedded into their neighbors roof across the street.

Trash cans and their contents could be seen strewn about front lawns.

A car's rear window was also shattered during the storm.

Another neighbor said some loose siding stacked in her backyard was picked up and dropped off in a neighbor's front yard.

According to Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, a storm circulation was seen in that area on Doppler radar. It is unclear at this time if the circulation was classified as a tornado.

Trampoline on a house here on Mt. Revarb Court pic.twitter.com/SifyAlW9Tj — KatieSteiner (@WWLKatieSteiner) May 12, 2017

