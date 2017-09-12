Sheriff: scammers claiming to be Entergy demanding money over the phone

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - One Louisiana Sheriff is warning residents of scam callers claiming to be from Entergy and demanding money for an overdue bill.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said his office is receiving complaints that they are being contacted by people representing delinquent bill collectors from Entergy.

Falcon said the caller tells residents that they must pay the bill by phone “NOW” to avoid interruption of service.

One business owner told WBRZ-TV that the callers became pushy when she did not hand over her banking information.

“These calls originate from a variety of different numbers and the caller appears to be foreign,” Falcon said.

Deputies are cautioning residents to not send any money in response to these calls.

