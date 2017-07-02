Shooting on I-10 injures child, two others

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
UPDATE: 7-year-old hurt in triple shooting on I-10 EastJul. 2, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
-
Bayou St. John neighbors awaken to damaged cars,…Jul. 2, 2017, 7:16 p.m.
-
Carjacker steals car with toddler still inside, police sayJul. 2, 2017, 8:36 a.m.