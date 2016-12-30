Shootout in Algiers leaves one dead, one injured

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shoot-out between two men.

The shooting happened just before midnight Thursday (December 29) in the 100 block of Cypress Grove Court in Algiers, police say.

According to NOPD, both men were found suffering multiple gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS and the other was transported to the hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release names and cause of death for the victim who was killed in the incident, upon autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detectives at (504) 658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

