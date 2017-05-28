Update: Coroner identifies instructor killed in skydiving accident

SLIDELL, La. -- Benjamin Leroy Crowell, a skydiving instructor from Theodore, Alabama, died after losing consciousness during a tandem jump Sunday morning.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Crowell was performing a tandem jump with a trainee when he lost consciousness. Police say the main parachute did not open, triggering the back up parachute, which may or may not have opened properly.

The pair of skydivers landed on the Royal Golf Course in Slidell around 11 a.m., where witnesses say they hit the ground very hard.

Crowell, 53, was pronounced dead on the scene. The trainee was airlifted to a hospital in the New Orleans area. Their condition is unknown.

"We still aren’t one-hundred percent sure exactly what happened, but so far, it appears to be a tragic accident," Sheriff Randy Smith said. "Our prayers go out to the families affected by this incident.”

A statement from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's office said that Crowell may have died before he hit the ground.

"There is suggestive evidence that Mr. Crowell's demise was caused before he struck the ground, but we're not assuming anything at this point," Dr. Charles Preston said. "As always, our forensic investigation will be thorough and precise to determine what led to this man's untimely death. Regardless of the cause, it is a very unfortunate tragedy for the Crowell family and the community."

The investigation is ongoing.

