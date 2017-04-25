Slidell girl, 14, dies after hit by car in early morning hours

SLIDELL, La. -- A 14-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car early Friday morning in Slidell.

Skylar Armond, 14, was riding her bike after sneaking out of her home, her mother told a New Orleans Advocate reporter.

She did not have lights on the bike and was hit by a driver heading to work that morning on Military Road.

On Saturday, the girl was removed from life support at Children's Hospital. Trooper Dustin Dwight with Louisiana State Police said the accident is still under investigation.

The family told the Advocate they do not blame the driver and they are taking comfort from the fact their daughter's organs were donated and could help save others' lives.

Read more about this story from the New Orleans Advocate:

http://www.theadvocate.com/new_orleans/news/communities/st_tammany/article_3efea17a-2930-11e7-a8d8-233fbc97f63f.html

