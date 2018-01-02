Snow in the Gulf of Mexico

Video from James Spann's Twitter

Yes, that's right, there is snow in some parts of the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast.



WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist Carl Arredondo said that some flurries were being reported south of Lafourche Parish, and Birmingham meteorologist James Spann shared some video on Twitter of what appear to be snowflakes on board of a ship about 30 miles off of the coast.

Snow is falling in the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon... this is about 30 miles south of Abbeville, Louisiana. Video from Matthew Robinson pic.twitter.com/D6IeZk6nZ3 — James Spann (@spann) January 2, 2018

