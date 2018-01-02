WWL
Snow in the Gulf of Mexico

Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford has the forecast at noon on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

January 02, 2018

Yes, that's right, there is snow in some parts of the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast.

WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist Carl Arredondo said that some flurries were being reported south of Lafourche Parish, and Birmingham meteorologist James Spann shared some video on Twitter of what appear to be snowflakes on board of a ship about 30 miles off of the coast.

 

 

