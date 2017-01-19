Southern Louisiana could be in for severe weather Thursday; rain could last through weekend

Pinpoint Weather Center, Thursday January 19

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY for most of SE LA/MS coastal counties areas until 9 AM Thursday*

*MARINE DENSE FOG ADVISORY for Lakes & Gulf until 9 AM*

DAVE NUSSBAUM -- Watch out for more dense fog this morning, especially over areas of water. We will also see a few showers developing throughout the morning ahead of a cold front. The rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread this afternoon and evening along the cold front. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. SPC has us in a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

It looks like a broken line of storms will move through between 2 to 6 PM. We will also have heavy rain and we could pick up 1-2" of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s

The rain will come to an end tonight as the cold front moves east of Louisiana. It will remain mostly cloudy and mild with dense fog possible. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Friday will be a quiet day between the storms today and a stormy weekend. It will be partly cloudy, mild and muggy with near record highs in the upper 70s.

The weather will go downhill starting on Friday Night into Early Saturday Morning. A disturbance will track across the state and this will move into a very unstable atmosphere. This will set off scattered thunderstorms that will likely be severe. They could contain damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. SPC has us in a Slight Risk for severe weather during this time.

Once the disturbance moves through, we will see a lull in the rain until Saturday Afternoon as the cold front moves over us. Then another round of showers and storms will develop and move through. These storms could also be strong to severe. Highs will be in the upper 70s and it will be breezy.

The rain and storms will continue into Saturday Night/Sunday Morning. We will have to keep an eye on these as well. Lows will be around 60.

The cold front will move through on Sunday. We will still have some scattered showers and storms, but the atmosphere will not be as unstable, so these storms are not expected to be severe. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Then cooler and drier air arrives to start the new week with partly cloudy skies and highs only in the 60s. Lows will be in the 40s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a 90% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe with heavy rain. Highs around 76. Wind S/SW 10-18 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Rain ending around midnight, cloudy and mild with dense fog. Lows around 64. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Morning dense fog, then mostly cloudy and very mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Near record highs around 78. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Morning dense fog,then mostly cloudy, breezy, and very mild with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms - especially in morning. Some could be strong to severe in the morning with heavy rain. Then more showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows around 65. Near record highs around 78.

SUNDAY:

Cloudy, windy and cooler with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Cool lows north of the lake around 57 and south of the lake around 60. Highs around 68.

MONDAY:

Clearing, windy and cooler. Chilly lows north of the lake around 46 feeling like 30s, and chilly south of the lake around 50 feeling like low 40s. Highs around 62, feeling like 50s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and mild. Chilly lows north of the lake around 44, protect pets/people and south of the lake around 48, protect pets/people. Highs around 69.

WEDNESDAY:

Morning dense fog, then mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows north of the lake around 52 and south of the lake around 58. Highs around 72.

