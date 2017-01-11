Spirit Airlines announces three new non-stop routes from New Orleans

A Spirit Airlines jet takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport February 21, 2013 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. AFP PHOTO / Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, 2013 AFP)

Looking for a quick trip to Disney World? You may be in luck.

Spirit Airlines has announced 10 new routes, which include three additional routes for New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport. As well as Orlando, routes include daily trips to and from Cleveland, and also Baltimore.

The flights, listed below, will begin service on May 25. Tickets became available for purchase on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

The routes:

To/from Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI); departure time daily at 1:05 p.m., return flight daily at 5:20 p.m.

To/from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE); departure time daily at 7:50 p.m., return flight daily at 6 a.m.

To from Orlando International Airport (MCO): departure time daily at 8:10 a.m., return flight daily at 11:40 a.m.

