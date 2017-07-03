St. John deputy airlifted after being hit on I-10 while responding to earlier accident

A suspected drunk driver hit a St. John deputy on westbound I-10 Monday morning while the deputy was respoding to an earlier accident. (Photo: Louisiana DOTD)

A St. John Parish sheriff’s deputy was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans after he was hit by a possibly intoxicated driver while assisting with an accident on Interstate 10 Monday morning.



The deputy was hit a little before 6 a.m. on I-10 west near Interstate 55, said St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre.



The crash forced a full closure of the westbound lanes as officers worked the scene. The interstate reopened about 7 a.m.



Tregre said the deputy was reaching into his unit to grab a first-aid kit when a speeding car rear ended his cruiser. Trooper Melissa Matey, a State Police spokeswoman, said the accident involved three vehicles.

The deputy, whom Tregre declined to identify until family was notified of his injuries, was bumped and bruised, but his injuries weren’t serious, Tregre said. Matey described the injuries as "moderate."



“He’s gonna be alright,” Tregre told WWL-TV. “He will live.”



The driver of the car that hit the deputy was also treated for minor injuries at a St. John hospital and will be tested for DWI, Tregre said.

© 2017 WWL-TV