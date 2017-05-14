State individual income tax filing deadline is Monday, May 15

BATON ROUGE – Monday, May 15 is the deadline for filing 2016 Louisiana individual income tax returns.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue recommends filing electronically for the fastest, most error-free return processing. With Louisiana File Online (www.revenue.louisiana.gov/fileonline), taxpayers can file their state returns for free, make tax payments and upload supporting documentation. Other electronic filing options include commercially-available tax preparation software.



General Filing Extensions



Taxpayers who need more time to prepare their returns must submit their extension requests by the May 15 filing deadline to avoid late-filing penalties. Visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/extensions to request an extension electronically. An extension only allows more time to file a return, not more time to pay any taxes due. Tax payments submitted after the May 15 deadline are subject to penalties and interest.



Tornado-related Extensions



Filing and payment extensions are available to taxpayers who live in areas affected by tornadoes that struck Louisiana in February 2017. The extensions are available to taxpayers whose homes, critical tax records or principal places of business are located in the following ZIP codes:



Livingston

70447

70454

70462

70706

70785



Orleans

70126

70127

70128

70129



The extended filing deadline is June 30, 2017, for taxpayers in eligible ZIP codes with original or extended due dates on or after February 7, 2017, or on or before June 30, 2017.



The extended payment deadline is June 30, 2017, for taxpayers in eligible ZIP codes with original due dates on or after February 7, 2017, or on or before June 30, 2017. However, taxpayers under an existing agreement with the Department of Revenue to pay taxes due are not eligible for an additional extension to pay.



For tax returns and payments submitted by the extended deadlines, the Department of Revenue will waive any late filing penalties, late payment penalties and interest that would otherwise apply. Any return or amount on which penalty or interest began accruing before February 7, 2017, is not eligible for this relief.



Read Revenue Information Bulletin 17-007 for more information, including a complete list of taxes and due dates eligible for this relief.



